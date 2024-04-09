Philippines registry operator sets up partnership to pave way for green hydrogen ITMO trades
Published 09:05 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 09:05 on April 9, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
The operator of the Philippines’ national carbon registry has teamed up with a Brisbane-based company to promote green hydrogen solutions, as part of a strategy to encourage the creation and trading of Paris-aligned carbon credits.
