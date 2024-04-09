‘Positive narrative’ on carbon pricing emerging in Australia, but risks and challenges remain, report says
Published 15:01 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 09:13 on April 9, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Growing compliance demand driven by the Safeguard Mechanism and corporates looking to meet ESG requirements is creating a ‘positive narrative’ on carbon pricing and carbon markets in Australia, although ongoing risks and challenges remain, according to a report published Wednesday.
Growing compliance demand driven by the Safeguard Mechanism and corporates looking to meet ESG requirements is creating a ‘positive narrative’ on carbon pricing and carbon markets in Australia, although ongoing risks and challenges remain, according to a report published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.