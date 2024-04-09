RGGI Market: Permit prices descend from peaks as traders brace for more volatility
Published 00:01 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 00:01 on April 9, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices retreated from the highs of the previous week as observers anticipate continued volatility in the absence of a market signal and amid ongoing silence from member states regarding proposed programme changes.
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices retreated from the highs of the previous week as observers anticipate continued volatility in the absence of a market signal and amid ongoing silence from member states regarding proposed programme changes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.