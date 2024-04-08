INTERVIEW: A third of barriers to trade now due to climate, WTO deputy head says
Published 14:17 on April 8, 2024 / Last updated at 14:17 on April 8, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Countries need to more actively engage on climate change issues within the WTO, as an ever-increasing share of barriers and notifications brought before the international trade body are related to climate policies, the organisation's deputy head told Carbon Pulse in an interview.
Countries need to more actively engage on climate change issues within the WTO, as an ever-increasing share of barriers and notifications brought before the international trade body are related to climate policies, the organisation's deputy head told Carbon Pulse in an interview.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.