Top 50 global corporations falling short on 1.5C-aligned emission cuts -study
Published 23:01 on April 8, 2024 / Last updated at 00:25 on April 9, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
An analysis of the voluntary climate commitments made by 51 of the world’s biggest corporations show their emissions would decrease by as little as 30-33% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels — short of the 42-48% reduction needed to keep global warming within 1.5C.
An analysis of the voluntary climate commitments made by 51 of the world’s biggest corporations show their emissions would decrease by as little as 30-33% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels — short of the 42-48% reduction needed to keep global warming within 1.5C.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.