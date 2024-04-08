Euro Markets: EUAs post biggest daily gain in two weeks amid surge in power, gas prices

Published 17:27 on April 8, 2024 / Last updated at 17:47 on April 8, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices rose on Monday, shrugging off a sharp fall at the opening to move to their highest in nine days, as the market once again tracked rising power and natural gas prices, while UKAs rose more modestly, widening their spread to EUAs to the most in two months.