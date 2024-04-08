VCM Report: ICE CORSIA voluntary carbon futures strength further on thin trade as sources point to ‘panic’ buying
Published 10:13 on April 8, 2024 / Last updated at 10:13 on April 8, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary
ICE's CORSIA Phase 1-eligible (2024-26) voluntary carbon futures extended gains to reach a fresh record last week, on very low volume, with the price strength coming off the back of 'panic' buying given the supply uncertain outlook, according to sources.
ICE's CORSIA Phase 1-eligible (2024-26) voluntary carbon futures extended gains to reach a fresh record last week, on very low volume, with the price strength coming off the back of 'panic' buying given the supply uncertain outlook, according to sources.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.