VCM Report: ICE CORSIA voluntary carbon futures strength further on thin trade as sources point to ‘panic’ buying

Published 10:13 on April 8, 2024 / Last updated at 10:13 on April 8, 2024 / Roy Manuell

ICE's CORSIA Phase 1-eligible (2024-26) voluntary carbon futures extended gains to reach a fresh record last week, on very low volume, with the price strength coming off the back of 'panic' buying given the supply uncertain outlook, according to sources.