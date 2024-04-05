CORSIA-linked voluntary carbon trade to remain stunted due to low supply, lack of clarity
Published 15:02 on April 5, 2024 / Last updated at 15:02 on April 5, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The trade of voluntary carbon credits and financial products linked to the current phase of the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme is expected to remain low in volume due to perceptions that the market is not yet ready to scale, according to a panel of industry experts.
