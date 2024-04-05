Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:13 on April 5, 2024 / Last updated at 12:13 on April 5, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowances traded in a very narrow range with modest volume on Friday as the market continued to digest inconclusive Commitment of Traders data that showed a marginal decline in speculative short positions, as well as the Commission's announcement this week of a larger-than-expected drop in emissions in 2023, while energy prices were little changed.