California environental justice proponents pushback against CCS amid calls for cap-and-trade, LCFS improvements
Published 01:55 on April 5, 2024 / Last updated at 01:55 on April 5, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary
Presenters at a meeting hosted by California’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) on Thursday raised concerns about risks of CO2 capture and storage (CCS) measures, and also recommended alternative revenue distribution options for the cap-and-trade scheme to lower cost burdens on consumers.
Presenters at a meeting hosted by California’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) on Thursday raised concerns about risks of CO2 capture and storage (CCS) measures, and also recommended alternative revenue distribution options for the cap-and-trade scheme to lower cost burdens on consumers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.