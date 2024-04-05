Panelists agree on need for more US federal regulation of VCM, but split on extent

Published 01:47 on April 5, 2024 / Last updated at 01:47 on April 5, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary

A panel of experts agreed on the need for increased federal regulation of the relatively young voluntary carbon market (VCM), but expressed different views on how and to what extent US authorities should tackle the VCM, in a webinar Thursday.