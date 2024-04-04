RGGI Market: Prices tumble in light of 2024 allowance distribution

Published 20:46 on April 4, 2024 / Last updated at 20:46 on April 4, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

RGGI allowance (RGA) values fell almost 10% this week in the secondary market, with most of the decline occurring after Tuesday’s release of permit distribution figures for 2024, traders reported, unseating prices from record heights reached last week at the end of the first quarter.