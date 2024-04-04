UNFCCC calls for Brazil to improve accuracy of REDD+ reporting
Published 23:55 on April 4, 2024 / Last updated at 00:50 on April 5, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Experts at the UNFCCC have completed technical checks on Brazil’s higher submission of avoided emissions from forestry protection, recommending several improvements in the accuracy of REDD+ reporting, including mapping tree cover every two years.
