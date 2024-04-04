Organisations urge VCMI to backtrack on voluntary carbon flexi claim, call it “counterproductive”
Published 13:52 on April 4, 2024 / Last updated at 13:52 on April 4, 2024 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Six organisations have published an open letter to the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), urging it to refrain from allowing companies to use voluntary carbon credits to address Scope 3 emissions.
