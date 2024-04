FEATURE: Project to curb enteric methane emissions with feed additive enters pilot phase in Brazil

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A project to reduce enteric methane emissions in Brazil through administering feed additive to cows should enter its pilot phase next month, led by a Santander-backed climate consultancy turned developer, which is also moving into the REDD+ voluntary carbon market.