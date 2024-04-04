CN Markets: CEA price touches all-time high again amid loftier expectations
Published 11:37 on April 4, 2024 / Last updated at 11:37 on April 4, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
Chinese carbon allowances extended their record high again this week before retreating somewhat amid shrinking liquidity ahead of a national holiday, though market volatility is likely to increase given a lack of substantial demand from power plants.
Chinese carbon allowances extended their record high again this week before retreating somewhat amid shrinking liquidity ahead of a national holiday, though market volatility is likely to increase given a lack of substantial demand from power plants.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.