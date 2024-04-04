South Korea looking for international emissions reduction projects to fund
Published 07:54 on April 4, 2024 / Last updated at 07:54 on April 4, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6, South Korea
South Korea is planning to allocate a budget of up to 10.9 billion won ($8.09 mln) to subsidise domestic companies that plan to develop emissions reduction projects abroad this year, as the government seeks to secure more international carbon credits.
South Korea is planning to allocate a budget of up to 10.9 billion won ($8.09 mln) to subsidise domestic companies that plan to develop emissions reduction projects abroad this year, as the government seeks to secure more international carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.