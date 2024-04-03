Local communities in Brazil sue voluntary carbon standard Verra for $24 mln in lost profits after project suspension
Published 15:51 on April 3, 2024 / Last updated at 15:51 on April 3, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Three Brazilian community groups, stakeholders in a suspended REDD project certified by Verra, are attempting to sue the voluntary carbon standard for $8 million each ($40 mln Brazilian reais) in lost profits.
Three Brazilian community groups, stakeholders in a suspended REDD project certified by Verra, are attempting to sue the voluntary carbon standard for $8 million each ($40 mln Brazilian reais) in lost profits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.