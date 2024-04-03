UN appoints German diplomat Astrid Schomaker as new biodiversity chief

The UN has appointed German environmental diplomat Astrid Schomaker as the next executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), ahead of the crucial COP16 biodiversity summit due to be held in Colombia later this year.

Schomaker will take over from David Cooper, who has held the role since Feb. 2023, and will be tasked with overseeing progress towards the implementation of the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) agreement.

“We are excited for the future and welcome her in her new role in this crucial moment of implementing the Biodiversity Plan,” said Cooper in a statement.

“As we lose biodiversity at alarming rates, [I] look forward to Astrid’s leadership to help drive progress and reverse nature loss,” added Inger Anderson, executive director at the UN Environment Programme.

Since 2017, Shomaker has served as director for global sustainable development and for green diplomacy and multilateralism at the European Commission’s Environment Department, leading the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She also headed the European Commission’s divisions for marine and freshwater issues.

ROAD TO CALI

The next round of talks over the GBF will take place in Cali, Colombia, from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, and could mark a watershed in global efforts to protect 30% of the world’s terrestrial and ocean areas by 2030, as set out by the 2022 agreement.

Countries are required to submit revised National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) by the time they meet in Cali, outlining how they intend to meet the biodiversity conservation target.

The summit is also expected to address the estimated $800 billion financing gap holding back the achievement of the GBF goals, and carve out a role for the nascent biodiversity credit market.

Under the GBF agreement, biodiversity-related funding from developed countries to developing countries should reach at least $20 bln per year by 2025, and $30 bln by 2030.

“Since parties have only a few years to achieve the targets of the Biodiversity Plan, due in 2030, additional and adequate financial resources are needed in addition to those already mobilised through the Global Environment Facility (GEF), including the recently established Global Biodiversity Framework Fund,” CBD said in a statement.

The fund has only raised a total $214 million to date.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our weekly biodiversity newsletter ***