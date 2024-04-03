French biodiversity footprint provider raises $10 mln

Biodiversity footprint provider Iceberg Data Lab has raised $10 million at the first close of a Series A funding round, bringing the total raised to over $15 mln.

US-based venture capital firm Beringea led the fundraise with an undisclosed amount, with additional capital coming from existing investors AXA Investment Managers and French venture capital fund MAIF Avenir, among others.

Iceberg Data Lab is targeting a final close in the Series A funding round of $11 mln. Series A funding is one of the earlier fundraising stages, after initial investment has enabled a company to take its first few steps in establishing operations.

The funding should help Iceberg Data Lab to expand its presence globally, focusing on key strategic markets including the UK, while developing its products, it said in a press release.

In 2021, Iceberg Data Lab raised €5 mln ($5.9 mln) from AXA IM, Natixis IM and its affiliate Mirova, Sienna IM, and German index provider Solactive.

Matthieu Maurin, CEO of Iceberg Data Lab, said the funding strengthened its position as an “emerging leader” in the ESG data market.

“The support of our investors will enable us to tailor and improve on our existing client solutions and pave the way for further expansion in the UK, Europe, and beyond,” Maurin said.

Iceberg Data Lab has emerged as one of the most-used data providers in estimating the biodiversity footprint of a company so far, alongside CDC Biodiversite, although many other organisations such as MSCI are also developing footprinting tools.

Financial institutions and companies are increasingly seeking to measure their biodiversity footprints as a way of understanding their impacts on nature, with mandatory legislation in France on the topic leading the way.

Iceberg Data Lab’s Corporate Biodiversity Footprint tool has been used by large financial institutions including Ostrum Asset Management, AXA IM, and HSBC.

“Iceberg Data Lab is unique in partnering granular environmental data with comprehensive, AI-enabled solutions in a scalable way,” said Piotr Bukanski, investment manager at Beringea UK.

“This enables asset managers, asset owners and banks to comply with regulation, streamline reporting, launch new products including biodiversity-focused exchange-traded funds, and ultimately drive impact at scale.”

Launched in 2019, Iceberg Data Lab also offers metrics including a Carbon Footprint and Science-Based 2C Alignment.

Carbon Pulse has asked Iceberg Data Lab for more information.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***