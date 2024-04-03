Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 07:44 on April 3, 2024 / Last updated at 07:44 on April 3, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices traded in a very narrow range on Wednesday morning as participants waited for the publication of verified emissions data for 2023, while a one-day delay to the weekly Commitment of Traders data and the fortnightly pause in the EUA auction calendar added to the lack of drivers for the market.
