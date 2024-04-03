Australia puts out shadow carbon price guidance for electricity market starting at A$66/t
Published 08:11 on April 3, 2024 / Last updated at 08:11 on April 3, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s energy regulator has released draft guidance on its ‘value of emissions reduction’ (VER), which will act as a shadow carbon price to help guide regulatory policy decisions related to the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Australia’s energy regulator has released draft guidance on its ‘value of emissions reduction’ (VER), which will act as a shadow carbon price to help guide regulatory policy decisions related to the National Electricity Market (NEM).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.