Biodiversity credit developer, skin care firm team up for nature conserving body wash

An Australian biodiversity credit company has partnered with a local skin care product producer to launch a body wash and moisturiser set that will protect one square metre of a biologically rich area of coastal South Australia per unit sold, in what they hope will prove a use case for demand in the fledgling nature crediting market.

Voluntary biodiversity credit company Wilderlands has partnered with al.ive body to create a Coastal Wildflower Wash and Lotion Duo, inspired by the Coorong Lakes region of the state and which smells like its wildflowers. Coorong Lakes is one of four projects held by the company.

A biodiversity credit will be attached to each pack sold which will help protect the wetlands. Wilderlands said it has over 68,000 square metres of land protected, and 38 bird species at Coorong, with several rare ones like the Purple-gaped Honeyeater and the Elegant Parrot. While the latter is rare, it is not threatened and wild numbers are rising. They are also kept as pets in captivity.

Wilderlands credits, each representing the protection of one square metre of nature for 20 years, target private buyers more than other standards, which typically sell units on a per hectare-basis.

Even so, the hope is the initiative can serve as an example of biodiversity units able to finding buyers, with the market at a stage of development where developers are lining up to supply units from projects worldwide, but willing buyers are few and far between as most prefer to remain on the fence for the time being.

“This is such a brilliant example of biodiversity credits connected to a consumer product and we applaud the al.ive body team for their genuine commitment to preserving nature and bringing their community on the journey through this collaboration,” Co-founder Heath Evans said in a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

“The Coorong is one of Australia’s most important wetland areas, designated as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 1985.”

The body wash and lotion “truly represents the ecosystem it will help preserve”, Wilderlands said in its press release of Wednesday.

For two years in a row, Wilderlands has partnered with the Adelaide Festival to offer credits to festival ticket buyers.

The company was launched in Aug. 2022 and is involved in four conservation projects.

Credits can also be purchased on its website in packs, ranging from a starter pack of 6 sq.m available for A$30 ($19.50) to a ‘Pro’ of 30 sq.m for A$162.

Wilderlands credits are held in the Vegetation Link registry, and cannot be traded in a secondary market.

By Helen Clark – helen@carbon-pulse.com

