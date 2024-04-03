Canadian carbon offset financier sees project revaluation income boost but faces cash squeeze

Published 01:09 on April 3, 2024 / Last updated at 01:09 on April 3, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary

A Toronto-headquartered voluntary carbon investor saw positive income in 2023 following a major revaluation of its only credit-issuing project to-date, but needs to raise more cash to fund planned operations for the next 12 months, it reported Tuesday.