EFTA watchdog opens probe into Norway’s CO2 tax exemptions amid EU ETS overlap concerns

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The body that monitors compliance by members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) with the EU’s single market rules has opened an investigation into Norway’s proposed exemptions from certain carbon taxes for industries covered by the EU ETS, saying it “has doubts” as to whether the country’s measures are in line with the bloc’s state aid rules.