EFTA watchdog opens probe into Norway’s CO2 tax exemptions amid EU ETS overlap concerns
Published 22:15 on April 2, 2024 / Last updated at 22:15 on April 2, 2024 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS
The body that monitors compliance by members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) with the EU’s single market rules has opened an investigation into Norway’s proposed exemptions from certain carbon taxes for industries covered by the EU ETS, saying it “has doubts” as to whether the country’s measures are in line with the bloc’s state aid rules.
