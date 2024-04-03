E-commerce platform invests millions in Brazilian voluntary carbon reforestation project
Published 14:00 on April 3, 2024 / Last updated at 15:26 on April 2, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A Canadian e-commerce platform is investing $3.37 million in a reforestation activity in Brazil designed to support biodiversity and generate voluntary credits, in what represents a rare forest carbon investment for the company, according to an announcement Wednesday.
