Australia’s new Net Zero Authority has a long road ahead but targets achievable, chair says
Published 11:02 on April 2, 2024 / Last updated at 11:02 on April 2, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
The road to net zero and clean energy will be long, but the chief of Australia's newly created Net Zero Authority believes the target is entirely achievable despite such a large chunk of the nation’s GDP made up of exports of fossil fuels, he said Tuesday.
