RGGI confirms near-universal compliance in fifth control period, as RGA prices drop

RGGI confirmed near-universal compliance for the fifth three-year compliance period of the regional power sector cap-and-trade scheme, while RGGI allowance (RGA) prices dipped considerably in an unrelated development, correcting from historic highs in the face of continued lack of Program Review news.