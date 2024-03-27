BC utility cannot provide 100% renewable gas to all new homes, faces separate greenwashing lawsuit
Published 00:18 on March 27, 2024 / Last updated at 00:18 on March 27, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
A British Columbia regulator rejected a provincial utility's proposal to provide 100% renewable natural gas (RNG) to all new homes at subsidised rates, while an environmental non-profit took the company to court on Tuesday for alleged greenwashing.
A British Columbia regulator rejected a provincial utility's proposal to provide 100% renewable natural gas (RNG) to all new homes at subsidised rates, while an environmental non-profit took the company to court on Tuesday for alleged greenwashing.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.