Pertamina to push Indonesia’s OJK to allow more project types on national carbon exchange
Published 07:28 on March 26, 2024 / Last updated at 07:28 on March 26, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina will lobby the country’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) to allow more energy efficiency projects on the country’s national carbon exchange, a representative told local media.
Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina will lobby the country’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) to allow more energy efficiency projects on the country’s national carbon exchange, a representative told local media.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.