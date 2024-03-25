Lawsuit win against KLM’s carbon offsetting claims sets precedent to change airline behaviour, says lawyer
Published 17:17 on March 25, 2024 / Last updated at 17:17 on March 25, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The recent ruling by a court in the Netherlands that KLM’s historical climate claims, including use of voluntary carbon credits, constituted greenwashing could change airlines' practice in the EU, said a lawyer who worked on the case.
The recent ruling by a court in the Netherlands that KLM’s historical climate claims, including use of voluntary carbon credits, constituted greenwashing could change airlines' practice in the EU, said a lawyer who worked on the case.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.