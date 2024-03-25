EBRD initiative launched in Turkiye targets decarbonisation of CBAM-covered sectors
Published 15:30 on March 25, 2024 / Last updated at 15:30 on March 25, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
Around $70 billion annually is needed to decarbonise Turkiye’s steel, cement, aluminium, and fertiliser sectors, according to a low-carbon pathway (LCP) initiative launched in the country by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
