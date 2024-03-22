Indonesia Business Council publishes wish-list for country’s carbon market
Published 03:28 on March 22, 2024 / Last updated at 03:28 on March 22, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Encouraging the government to calculate GHG emissions limits and grant funding to industrial players are key priorities Indonesia’s peak business group wants to help nurture its carbon market, according to recommendations published this week.
