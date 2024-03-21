Political leaders tout high hopes for nuclear power on the road to net zero emissions
Published 17:07 on March 21, 2024 / Last updated at 17:07 on March 21, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, South Korea, US
Growing enthusiasm for nuclear energy was put on display at the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on Thursday, but a new generation of nuclear power plants will not be possible without access to large amounts of finance, leaders stressed, while also acknowledging the industry's image problem.
