Political leaders tout high hopes for nuclear power on the road to net zero emissions

Growing enthusiasm for nuclear energy was put on display at the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on Thursday, but a new generation of nuclear power plants will not be possible without access to large amounts of finance, leaders stressed, while also acknowledging the industry's image problem.