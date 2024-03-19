EU must be open to CBAM changes, says senior lawmaker
Published 17:34 on March 19, 2024 / Last updated at 17:34 on March 19, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The chair of the European Parliament’s international trade committee has called on the EU to be “flexible” with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), saying legislators should be ready to amend the regulation if needed at the end of the transitional period.
