Researchers advise caution on enhanced rock weathering estimates for CO2 removal

Published 19:07 on March 19, 2024 / Last updated at 19:07 on March 19, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, International, US, Voluntary

Although enhanced rock weathering has picked up in popularity as a method of CO2 removal, a US-based research group found there was a significant range in its effectiveness across studies and that results should not be taken at face value.