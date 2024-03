Euro Markets: EUAs snap three-day winning streak, swing in €3.40 range in line with volatile gas

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon allowance prices whipsawed sharply on Tuesday, making early gains of as much as 2.4% and briefly topping a technical resistance level as benchmark TTF futures rose to a six-week high, before slumping as low as 3.1% in the afternoon as the market continued to be driven by swings on gas.