Euro Markets: EUAs snap three-day winning streak, swing in €3.40 range in line with volatile gas
Published 17:12 on March 19, 2024 / Last updated at 17:12 on March 19, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowance prices whipsawed sharply on Tuesday, making early gains of as much as 2.4% and briefly topping a technical resistance level as benchmark TTF futures rose to a six-week high, before slumping as low as 3.1% in the afternoon as the market continued to be driven by swings on gas.
