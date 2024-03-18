FEATURE: Scientists enhancing the carbon appetite of crops explore voluntary market opportunity
Published 17:04 on March 18, 2024 / Last updated at 17:04 on March 18, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Scientists developing gene-edited crops with deeper root systems that sequester more CO2 expect the first carbon credits to be generated in the next couple of years from farmers adopting their varieties.
