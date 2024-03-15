US-led Indo-Pacific initiative plans Article 6 collaboration, weighs big spending on carbon removals
Published 09:45 on March 15, 2024 / Last updated at 09:45 on March 15, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), spanning 13 countries across the region and the US, has penned a Clean Economy Agreement (CEA) that involves collaboration on the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 and potential spending of as much as $10-15 billion on carbon removals this decade.
