German chemicals giant to support rice-based carbon credit creation in Japan
Published 08:49 on March 15, 2024 / Last updated at 08:49 on March 15, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary
A subsidiary of a German chemicals manufacturer will work with two project developers to promote its crop cultivation management software, which can simplify the process of creating carbon credits under Japan's domestic offset scheme.
A subsidiary of a German chemicals manufacturer will work with two project developers to promote its crop cultivation management software, which can simplify the process of creating carbon credits under Japan's domestic offset scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.