Indian exchange to roll out trading in the domestic emissions scheme in 2025

Published 07:19 on March 15, 2024 / Last updated at 07:19 on March 15, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC

One of the three exchanges planning to host trading of carbon allowances under India's emissions trading scheme expects to launch the emissions market in the second quarter of the 2025 financial year after the government finalises regulations, and roll it out across states gradually, local media reported.