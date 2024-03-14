FEATURE: India puts trust in “watershed” agricultural carbon trading push, but risks loom large
Published 11:54 on March 14, 2024 / Last updated at 11:54 on March 14, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
India is betting on a newly introduced carbon trading framework in the agriculture sector to help it cut large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, but its track record has been questioned and the structure of the nation’s farming sector means those who might need carbon credit revenue the most could miss out.
India is betting on a newly introduced carbon trading framework in the agriculture sector to help it cut large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, but its track record has been questioned and the structure of the nation’s farming sector means those who might need carbon credit revenue the most could miss out.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.