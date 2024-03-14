FEATURE: India puts trust in “watershed” agricultural carbon trading push, but risks loom large

Published 11:54 on March 14, 2024 / Last updated at 11:54 on March 14, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

India is betting on a newly introduced carbon trading framework in the agriculture sector to help it cut large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, but its track record has been questioned and the structure of the nation’s farming sector means those who might need carbon credit revenue the most could miss out.