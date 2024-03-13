UPDATE – Washington state’s first carbon permit auction of 2024 settles near floor, futures tumble 13%
Published 21:08 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 23:25 on March 13, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
Washington's Q1 auction settled less than $2 from the scheme’s floor price and about 50% below where the prior sale had cleared, results published Wednesday showed, as growing uncertainty surrounding the future of the state’s nascent cap-and-invest programme deterred buyers and weighed on the secondary market.
