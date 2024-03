UPDATE – Washington state’s first carbon permit auction of 2024 settles near floor, futures tumble 13%

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Washington's Q1 auction settled less than $2 from the scheme’s floor price and about 50% below where the prior sale had cleared, results published Wednesday showed, as growing uncertainty surrounding the future of the state’s nascent cap-and-invest programme deterred buyers and weighed on the secondary market.