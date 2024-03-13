Verra revises improved forest management protocol to include carbon credit label
Published 20:26 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 20:26 on March 13, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The update, announced by standards body Verra on Wednesday, would make the improved forest management (IFM) methodology the first to allow generation of both emissions reductions and carbon dioxide removals-labelled voluntary carbon credits.
