Financial regulators risk overstepping in new proposals for voluntary carbon market, says industry body
Published 15:30 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 15:30 on March 13, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Financial regulators should stick to issuing guidance on voluntary carbon market (VCM) trading and clarifying common definitions instead of regulating projects or imposing requirements such as public pricing, according to an industry body.
Financial regulators should stick to issuing guidance on voluntary carbon market (VCM) trading and clarifying common definitions instead of regulating projects or imposing requirements such as public pricing, according to an industry body.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.