ANALYSIS: A high price on EU agricultural emissions could boost fairness without hurting income
Published 13:36 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 13:36 on March 13, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based, Voluntary
A tax-and-rebate policy could decrease income inequality within the EU’s agricultural sector without affecting total revenues or drawing down national budgets, even at a high carbon price, reseachers say.
A tax-and-rebate policy could decrease income inequality within the EU’s agricultural sector without affecting total revenues or drawing down national budgets, even at a high carbon price, reseachers say.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.