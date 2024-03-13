EU investment bank to invest millions in Mongolian forests
Published 14:26 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 14:26 on March 13, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Biodiversity, EMEA
The international arm of the European Investment Bank, EIB Global, will support projects for urban development and sustainable forestry in Mongolia, under the largest-ever financing agreement signed on Tuesday within the EU Global Gateway initiative.
