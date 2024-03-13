2030 climate targets ‘within reach’, spotlight now turning to carbon removals, EU says
Published 16:19 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 16:19 on March 13, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Biodiversity, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
The EU is still on track to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions 55% below 1990 levels by 2030 and reach climate neutrality by mid-century – with the help of carbon removals among other emerging technologies, according to a European Commission review of the bloc's progress towards the objectives.
The EU is still on track to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions 55% below 1990 levels by 2030 and reach climate neutrality by mid-century – with the help of carbon removals among other emerging technologies, according to a European Commission review of the bloc's progress towards the objectives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.