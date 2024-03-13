Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:19 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 12:19 on March 13, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were little changed at midday on Wednesday, after earlier unwinding the remainder of their gains from last week's rally, as weekly positions data from the main exchanges showed investment funds had reduced their net short position by less than traders had been expecting.