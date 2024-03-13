Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:19 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 12:19 on March 13, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were little changed at midday on Wednesday, after earlier unwinding the remainder of their gains from last week's rally, as weekly positions data from the main exchanges showed investment funds had reduced their net short position by less than traders had been expecting.
European carbon prices were little changed at midday on Wednesday, after earlier unwinding the remainder of their gains from last week's rally, as weekly positions data from the main exchanges showed investment funds had reduced their net short position by less than traders had been expecting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.