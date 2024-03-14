PREVIEW: China pushes to exclude carbon levy from efforts to reduce shipping emissions
Published 07:29 on March 14, 2024 / Last updated at 07:29 on March 14, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Shipping
A proposal by China that snubs a carbon pricing mechanism to reduce emissions from the shipping sector in favour of a marine fuel standard is emerging as one of the frontrunner options to be discussed at a key UN meeting next week.
